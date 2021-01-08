January 8, 2021 - Paul Anderson Youth Home (PAYH) announced they have received a three-year accreditation by CARF, an independent nonprofit organization focused on advancing the quality of services needed for the best possible results.
“We are thrilled to receive this international accreditation as it earnestly demonstrates to our families we serve, our stakeholders, and other organizations that we not only meet but exceed the industry standards,” said PAYH Vice President for Outreach and Compliance Betty Burris. Attaining this prestigious recognition is an organization-wide effort with all departments playing an important role. Burris spent the better part of two months working on it. “It shows we are committed to continually reviewing and improving our services,” she added.
CARF accreditation is based on compliance with industry standards for group homes and rehabilitation facilities. It also equips PAYH to better serve the young men in their care. Developed over 50 years ago by international service providers, policymakers, family members and consumers, CARF standards are submitted to the public for review to validate relevancy and ensure valuable input from all participants.
Among the many strengths noted in CARF’s findings are the vision and dedication of co-founder and Executive Director Glenda Anderson Leonard, described in the report as, "a dedicated, compassionate person who made a personal commitment years ago to better serve young men who were in need of a Christian approach to treatment."
The CARF report also cited the leadership of the board of directors and the staff as, "committed, creative, and innovative; actively seeking and embracing new ideas, and demonstrating a willingness to develop and enhance the organization's existing services."
According to the findings, the young men served by PAYH also reported a high level of satisfaction with the program and the respect they receive in the program.
PAYH is also accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI), the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA) for fiscal transparency, Cognia for high school diploma standards, and is licensed by the Georgia Department of Human Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.