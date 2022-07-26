July 26, 2022 - Paul Anderson Youth Home, a fully accredited and licensed program offering a second chance to young men in crisis, continued its 60th-anniversary celebration with the 17th Annual Bike Ride. Over the course of five days, five young men from the Home traveled over 350 miles by bicycle on routes along the eastern coastline of central Florida, with a home base in Flagler Beach.
"This bike ride continues to be one of the Home's greatest traditions," said Glenda Anderson Leonard, Co-Founder & President of the Paul Anderson Youth Home. "It is so inspiring to see these young men train, set goals, and then have the satisfaction of reaching them."
Each rider strives to overcome emotional problems, bad decisions and spiritual challenges. This is symbolized in the physical fortitude to travel such distances. Anderson, a world-class athlete, stressed physical fitness as one component of honoring God. (The endurance needed to achieve these feats honors his lessons of how keeping your body physically fit is as important as exercising the mind, filling it with positivity and prayer.)
"Paul was extremely focused on Jesus Christ, physical fitness, and prioritized it in his life. These young men are honoring his legacy by taking on such a challenging week of cycling long distances," said Anderson Leonard. "Our hope is that this ride instills self-confidence and Christian character into their everyday lives."
