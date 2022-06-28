2022 Paul Anderson Bike Ride, Bike Riders.jpg

June 28, 2022 - The Paul Anderson Youth Home, a fully accredited and licensed program offering a second chance to young men in crisis, continues its 60th-anniversary celebration with the 17th Annual Bike Ride. Over the course of five days, July 18-22, five young men from the Home will travel over 350 miles by bicycle on routes along the eastern coastline of central Florida, with a home base in Flagler Beach.

The event commemorates a foundational moment in the history of the Paul Anderson Youth Home. At its founding in 1961, the former Olympic gold-medal winner Paul Anderson hopped on a bicycle and rode from Vidalia, Ga., 1,200 miles to Omaha, Neb. He did this for the same reasons the five boys do it today, to raise funds and awareness of the mission to give troubled young men a second chance through Christ. Now 60 years later, the Paul Anderson Youth Home celebrates more than 1,400 lives changed through a process of recovery, restoration, and redemption.

"This bike ride continues to be one of the Home's greatest traditions," said Glenda Anderson Leonard, Co-Founder & President of the Paul Anderson Youth Home. "It is so inspiring to see these young men train, set goals, and then have the satisfaction of reaching them."

Each rider strives to overcome emotional problems, bad decisions and spiritual challenges. This is symbolized in the physical fortitude to travel such distances. Anderson, a world-class athlete, stressed physical fitness as one component of honoring God. (The endurance needed to achieve these feats honors his lessons of how keeping your body physically fit is as important as exercising the mind, filling it with positivity and prayer.)

"Paul was extremely focused on Jesus Christ, physical fitness, and prioritized it in his life. These young men are honoring his legacy by taking on such a challenging week of cycling long distances," said Anderson Leonard. "Our hope is that this ride instills self-confidence and Christian character into their everyday lives."
 
This year’s goal is to raise $145,500, which will allow PAYH to effectively carry out its mission of helping troubled youth effectively. Supporters can learn more about each rider's story, how to contribute, or become a part of the PAYH family at payhbikeride.com.
 
To learn more about the Paul Anderson Youth Home and family resources, visit payh.org.

