March 9, 2022 - Running enthusiasts from near and far participated in the 7th Annual Chick-fil-A Vidalia Road Race on Saturday, March 5.
Paul Anderson Youth Home is a Christian residential program and on-campus school for young men between the ages of 16 and 21 struggling with behavioral problems and issues of discipline, anger and depression. WinShape Camps for Communities is a professional organization that exists to impact young people through experiences that enhance their Christian faith, character and relationships. Vidalia Heritage Academy offers a Christian education taught from a biblical worldview, carrying out their mission to educate students “Spiritually, Intellectually, and Physically” to love God and serve Him as Christ’s ambassadors in the world.
"Year after year I am awed by the outpouring of love and support from the runners and the volunteers from the community, as well as the sponsors who make this wonderful event happen. It’s always been a great success and I expect this year to be no different,” said Glenda Anderson Leonard, co-founder of Paul Anderson Youth Home.
Complete race results can be found here.
