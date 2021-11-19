November 19, 2021 - Paul Anderson Youth Home (PAYH), a fully accredited and licensed residential program and on-campus school offering a second chance to young men in crisis, will hold their annual Christmas party at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the First Baptist Church of Vidalia.
The annual community Christmas program is a ticketed event that is open to the public. Rev. Don Moye of First Baptist Church Vidalia will lead a production featuring local talent, PAYH staff, young men and alumni.
A “Jingle Mingle” will be held before the main program featuring Christmas goodies and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
"It is guaranteed to be a night of miraculous wonder as we celebrate the start of the Christmas season," said Anderson Leonard. "It is also a fantastic opportunity to invest in the kingdom of God and the lives of these gentlemen through the ministry of Paul Anderson Youth Home."
Details and ticket information about the event can be found at payh.org/christmas.
