April 18, 2023 - Organizers have announced the roster of speakers for the third Effingham County Diversity & Inclusion Conference. The event will be held on Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Effingham College and Career Academy, 2940 Highway 21, Rincon, GA 31326. All are welcome to attend. Admission is free, but pre-registration at https://tinyurl.com/EffinghamDiversity is required for admission. The conference will also be streamed live at the chamber's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/EffinghamChamberofCommerce).

The Savannah Interagency Diversity Council and the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce will host their third joint conference, focusing on cultural and ethnic diversity. Among the speakers will be:

