April 18, 2023 - Organizers have announced the roster of speakers for the third Effingham County Diversity & Inclusion Conference. The event will be held on Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Effingham College and Career Academy, 2940 Highway 21, Rincon, GA 31326. All are welcome to attend. Admission is free, but pre-registration at https://tinyurl.com/EffinghamDiversity is required for admission. The conference will also be streamed live at the chamber's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/EffinghamChamberofCommerce).
The Savannah Interagency Diversity Council and the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce will host their third joint conference, focusing on cultural and ethnic diversity. Among the speakers will be:
- Retired Army Lt. Col. Jeanne Charbonneau, who has experience with relocating South Korean families to the U.S. During her military career, Charbonneau served in the Republic of Korea and taught at West Point. After leaving the military, she spent 17 years as the primary point of contact for South Korean families in the Montgomery, Alabama region, which received its own Hyundai Motor Manufacturing plant in 2005. During her presentation, "Building Rich Relationships with Cultural Consciousness," she shares valuable information about the needs that the Korean community will have in terms of education, housing, medical care, finance and more.
- Dr. Julie Olsen, MBA, President of Workplace Advancement Strategies, She is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and is a Society of Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). She will speak on “Fostering a Workplace Culture of Belonging From the Start.”
- Juliet Hardeman, Family and Community Liaison, Savannah Chatham County Public Schools, and Mitzi Proffitt, Director Of Support Services at Parent To Parent Of Georgia. They will speak about “Informative Culture of Diversity in Disabilities.”
- Joshua Williams, CEO of HandiAcc LLC. Joshua has lived with a disability his entire life but has never let that get in the way of accomplishing his goals. He founded HandiAcc, where he has set out to better the lives of disabled individuals and give them a more fulfilling experience in their communities.
- LaMeisha Hunter Kelly, Executive Director, Strategic Business Development and Governmental Relations for Effingham Health System. She oversees the Dietary, Security, and Facilities Departments. She will speak on "Culture in Healthcare."
- Kenny Grant, CEO, Band of Brothers, Teaching Sr. Pastor, St. Simon's Community Church: “The Coat of Many Colors:” Diversity in Faith Based Culture.
