April 25, 2023 - ExperCARE Health, the award-winning southeast regional leader in urgent care medicine, opened its doors on Monday, April 24, 2023, next to the new Publix in Statesboro. ExperCARE is well-known in the greater Savannah area as the go-to place for on-demand healthcare. Conveniently located at 121 Tormenta Way, the brand new, state of the art facility is open 7 days a week, extended hours, accepts insurance and all ages, making it a no-brainer for the residents and visitors of fast-growing Bulloch County.
“When we founded ExperCARE 14 years ago in Richmond Hill, GA, we envisioned a healthcare model that provided convenience and access to top-quality medical care, close to home,” said Founder & CEO Catherine Grant. “Today, consumer needs have evolved and never has our time been more valuable. Access to high-quality healthcare you can trust is integral to overall community health. The ExperCARE model offers healthcare on your terms, so you can spend your valuable time where it matters most. We are thrilled to become a community contributor here in Statesboro!”
ExperCARE has four other award-winning locations including Richmond Hill, Savannah-Mall Boulevard, Historic Savannah, and Pooler.
