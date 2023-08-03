August 3, 2023 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire (FPCE) will hold their annual “Bed Race” event and fundraiser on the morning of Saturday Sept. 16 in Springfield, GA, at The Annex Ball Field, located at 405 N Ash St. Springfield, GA 31329. During this exciting event, teams with beds mounted on bicycle wheels will compete in a fun Bed Race to benefit the homeless families in Effingham County who need assistance from the nonprofit organization. FPCE is appealing to the community for participants and sponsors to participate in this annual tradition.
The nonprofit organization offers many ways to get involved in this fundraising event, including team registration and sponsorship opportunities. Community groups, scout troops, sports teams, churches, and business partners are encouraged to sign up to participate in the race or support the fundraiser by becoming either a “Twin” ($500+), ‘Full” ($1,000+), ‘Queen” ($1,500+), “King” ($2,500), or “Partner” ($5,000) size themed sponsor.
“Teams and Sponsors are vital parts of our organization, with every donation given going directly to our mission of supporting homeless families in our region,” Bostick added, “We could not hold this event without the support of our community partners and the dedication of our volunteers.”
During this multi-heat event, teams of four runners, plus one rider, race their beds on a planned route for supporters to cheer them on. The racing beds must have a mattress or box springs; but no air mattresses are allowed. The family friendly race will be competed in categories determined by age bracket, all competing for the exciting lineup of awards – including the Fastest Bed in each category, Most Creative, Most Funds Raised, and the “Faster Pastor” award, which is dedicated to the Pastor and accompanying team who completes the race in their heat first. Once the race is complete, racers and their supporters will enjoy an awards ceremony including food trucks, refreshments, yard games, and music.
“This event is all about having family friendly fun while raising awareness and funds to support homeless families in Effingham county,” says Katrina Bostick, executive director of Family Promise of The Coastal Empire. “It is such a blast to see these teams’ creativity in their bed designs and enjoy the thrill of racing!”
Bed Drop off and registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. before the opening ceremony at 9:30, with racing starting at 10:00 a.m. After the conclusion of the race, trophies will be presented during the closing ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the Annex ball field. Parking will be available at the Annex Ball park and next door at the Effingham County Board of Education, located at 405 N Ash St, Springfield, GA 31329.
Family Promise of the Coastal Empire works with host congregations to serve families with children facing homelessness. The organization recognizes that poverty is a complex problem that requires a multifaceted response. The nonprofit, serving Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties, respond by integrating educational outreach, effective policies, and the hands-on work of volunteers providing food, shelter, and support services. To learn more about Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, visit www.familypromisece.org, call (912) 790-9446, or email info@familypromisece.org.
