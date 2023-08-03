363421311_658074276356517_876550565530336762_n.jpg

August 3, 2023 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire (FPCE) will hold their annual “Bed Race” event and fundraiser on the morning of Saturday Sept. 16 in Springfield, GA, at The Annex Ball Field, located at 405 N Ash St. Springfield, GA 31329. During this exciting event, teams with beds mounted on bicycle wheels will compete in a fun Bed Race to benefit the homeless families in Effingham County who need assistance from the nonprofit organization. FPCE is appealing to the community for participants and sponsors to participate in this annual tradition.

The nonprofit organization offers many ways to get involved in this fundraising event, including team registration and sponsorship opportunities. Community groups, scout troops, sports teams, churches, and business partners are encouraged to sign up to participate in the race or support the fundraiser by becoming either a “Twin” ($500+), ‘Full” ($1,000+), ‘Queen” ($1,500+), “King” ($2,500), or “Partner” ($5,000) size themed sponsor.

