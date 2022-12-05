Dec. 5 - The Development Authority of Bulloch County Board of Directors shares an economic update on key projects and ongoing plans for responsible growth.png

December 5, 2022 - The Development Authority of Bulloch County (DABC) has released an economic development and operations update regarding key projects and its ongoing plans for responsible growth. Since the development authority was established in 1985, it has been committed to expanding economic opportunities in the Statesboro-Bulloch County area by growing, attracting, developing, and supporting new and existing business in its community.

An important change in 2022 was the renaming of the Southern Gateway Commerce Park located at the I-16/Highway 301 interchange. “Our community lost a true leader, Bruce Yawn, earlier this year. Bruce was instrumental is so many milestones, in the DABC’s positive growth as a board member and later as board chair,” DABC’s CEO Benjy Thompson said. “He was committed to helping to further improve our county’s quality of life with exceptional, high paying jobs. To honor Bruce and his legacy, the Board voted to change the name of the Southern Gateway Commerce Park to Bruce Yawn Commerce Park.” 

