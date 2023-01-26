January 26, 2023 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire has announced this year’s Board of Trustees including new members who will help lead the organization in the upcoming year: Scott Cleaveland, Matthew Frazier, Aaron Higgins, Dr. Bonzo Reddick, Denise Cooper, Jennifer Brookins, and Matthew Moore.

Scott Cleveland is the Executive Director of Urban FIX of the Urban Retreat Center of Savannah. Cleaveland served in ministry for over 20 years before becoming Executive Director at Urban FIX of the Urban Retreat Center in 2012. There he offers group housing, product supervision, logistical support and educational opportunities to churches and service-oriented organizations. Cleveland is also heavily involved in his community, serving on the Chatham Savannah Citizen Advocacy board, Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church’s Missions committee, Safe Shelter of Savannah’s Board of Directors, and The American Diabetes Association of SE Georgia.

