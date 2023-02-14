February 14, 2023 - Volunteerism is at the heart of United Way of the Coastal Empire’s mission, and the organization is currently recruiting volunteers to serve on its Community Investment panels. These volunteers are charged with the vital task of helping direct how United Way Community Fund dollars are allocated to eligible nonprofit programs in our four-county region.

Through the work of Community Investment volunteers, United Way seeks to engage citizens from Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties to make informed decisions that direct Community Fund dollars back into the community.

