February 14, 2023 - Volunteerism is at the heart of United Way of the Coastal Empire’s mission, and the organization is currently recruiting volunteers to serve on its Community Investment panels. These volunteers are charged with the vital task of helping direct how United Way Community Fund dollars are allocated to eligible nonprofit programs in our four-county region.
Through the work of Community Investment volunteers, United Way seeks to engage citizens from Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties to make informed decisions that direct Community Fund dollars back into the community.
“Your commitment will make a significant difference in our community,” said Lauren Branson, Vice President of Community Impact, United Way of the Coastal Empire. “No experience is needed, and training is provided. As long as you have the time, dedication, and passion, you are qualified. We depend on volunteers across our community and hope you will consider joining us in this important effort.”
Branson noted Community Investment volunteers return to the task year after year, and stresses how their service helps them better understand their communities. In total, she added, UWCE needs 100 volunteers to help decide how funds are invested.
UWCE provides training for the task. The time commitment is estimated at four hours per week from March 22 through June 2. That breaks down to one three-hour stint of site visits and application review meetings and an additional hour per week at your leisure to read grant applications.
“Community Investment volunteers are critical to United Way’s mission to improve lives,” said Brynn Grant, President & CEO, United Way of the Coastal Empire. “They are essential to investing Community Fund dollars back into the community through nonprofit programs delivering meaningful impact throughout the year in all four of the counties we serve.”
