February 16, 2022 - The Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion has opened a new cancer treatment center in Statesboro, furthering St. Joseph’s/Candler’s mission to bring oncology services closer to where people live.
It is the only oncology infusion practice in Bulloch County and it is located on the campus of East Georgia Regional Medical Center for quick access to specialists and medical services.
“We are very excited to expand access to our cancer treatment services into areas that, in the past, haven’t had access to such advanced treatment options. We will provide evidence-based cancer care and the benefits of the latest clinical trials to those in Statesboro and nearby communities like Pembroke,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler. “We are extremely grateful to the leadership of East Georgia Regional Hospital for recognizing the need for these services in this community and for reaching out to us on how we could help meet that need.”
Adding medical oncology to East Georgia Regional is the most exciting development on the campus for 2022, said CEO Stephen Pennington.
“Patients won’t have to drive to Savannah to receive the majority of their cancer services, which is huge for our community,” Pennington said. “Having oncologists on our campus makes East Georgia Regional a better overall hospital. For patients, receiving care close to home will only improve their recovery. We really appreciate St. Joseph’s/Candler’s and Summit Cancer Care’s commitment to our community.”
The physicians at SJ/C Summit Cancer Care have been seeing patients in the Statesboro community for a number of years and were instrumental in working with the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion to provide medical oncologists to staff the new infusion location.
All of the physicians at this new location participate in the NCORP program and Clinical Effectiveness Teams in Savannah and include Dr. Grant Lewis, Dr. Ronald Goldberg, Dr. L.E. Bud Robertson and Dr. Drew White.
St. Joseph’s/Candler has been rapidly expanding access to cancer treatment programs across the region for the benefit and convenience of patients. Centers have been opened in Pembroke, Jesup, Waycross, Statesboro, Hinesville and Bluffton, S.C. in recent years.
The Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion – Statesboro is located at the East Georgia Regional Medical Office Building, 1497 Fair Rd Suite 311, Statesboro, Ga 30458.
Visit sjchs.org/cancer for more information.
