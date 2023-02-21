February 21, 2023 - Sewon America, a subsidiary of Korean-based Sewon Precision Industry Co., will create 740 new jobs in Rincon and invest more than $300 million in a new Effingham County manufacturing facility. This project is the largest known private investment in the City of Rincon, to-date. 

According to a statement from Governor Brian Kemp's office, this announcement also fulfills the commitment to create jobs and investment in all four of the Savannah Harbor Interstate-16 Joint Development Authority (JDA) counties as a result of Hyundai's Metaplant location in Bryan County - the largest economic development project in state history. Suppliers for the Metaplant have now committed over $1.8 billion in investment, surpassing initial estimates by at least $800 million.

