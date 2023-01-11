January 11, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire officials stood together with emergency management leaders of Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties to announce signed agreements to activate disaster response fundraising efforts in the event of a natural disaster or other significant hazards that negatively impact our region.

The purpose of these partnerships is to help facilitate disaster recovery in United Way’s four-county service area in the most efficient and effective ways to maximize the individual strengths of all for the greatest good. 

