January 9, 2022 - A joint venture between between Trammell Crow Company (TCC), a global commercial real estate developer, and MetLife Investment Management clients acquired a 477-acre development site in Effingham County, Georgia. The project, known as Coastal Trade Center, will include 4,727,520 square feet of Class A logistics space planned across six buildings and will be developed in two phases. Construction will begin on Phase I in March 2023 with an expected delivery in the Q3 2024.  

“TCC is beyond excited to break into the Savannah market, which is a highly sought-after area for a variety of industrial users that want access to the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard,” said Will Lombard of TCC’s Atlanta Office. “The Coastal Trade Center is uniquely positioned to provide outstanding port proximity, scalability, and speed-to-completion in a market that has a very tight vacancy rate under one percent and is is need of new Class A product.” 

