LSEGA1.png

The professional development and leadership program dedicates the third gathering to education, workforce development and agriculture.

 

June 20, 2023 - Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA) is seeking nominations for civic, nonprofit, and business leaders across the 10-county Southeast Georgia region to join the 2024 class of its leadership program. Nominations will be accepted until Tuesday, August 15, and the deadline to submit an application is Thursday, August 31. 

LSEGA gathers a diverse cohort of working professionals from Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties to form lasting relationships as they learn about and engage in constructive examination and debate of critical issues facing the development of the region. One of the goals of the program is to improve the individual leadership competencies of participants, in turn benefiting the community as a whole. 

