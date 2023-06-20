June 20, 2023 - Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA) is seeking nominations for civic, nonprofit, and business leaders across the 10-county Southeast Georgia region to join the 2024 class of its leadership program. Nominations will be accepted until Tuesday, August 15, and the deadline to submit an application is Thursday, August 31.
LSEGA gathers a diverse cohort of working professionals from Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties to form lasting relationships as they learn about and engage in constructive examination and debate of critical issues facing the development of the region. One of the goals of the program is to improve the individual leadership competencies of participants, in turn benefiting the community as a whole.
"We need ambitious individuals who will work together to tackle the unique challenges of our region," said Kendria Lee, deputy chief of staff for Georgia Southern University and LSEGA Chair of the board of directors. "We eagerly await the next batch of determined and passionate leaders who share our commitment to making our community thrive."
The class spends one weekend a month traveling to surrounding counties to learn about the impact of local issues such as healthcare, education, economic development, and transportation.
Participants develop a deeper knowledge about Southeast Georgia and explore key issues that are common across the region, helping to create an informed perspective on the relationship between individual communities.
The five sessions begin in February of 2024 and will conclude in June. Each two- to three-day session is held in different counties around the coastal region, where matters of infrastructure, industry, business and community development are examined. Sessions include facility tours and panel presentations, as well as personal growth and development exercises for the participants.
"Our region has faced challenges, but we remain steadfast in our mission to create a better place to live and do business," Lee added. "We're looking for leaders who are ready to roll up their sleeves and tackle the unique challenges of our area. Effective leadership requires individuals who possess the ability to work in harmony and drive progress. Come and be a part of Leadership Southeast Georgia's impactful journey."
Candidates may self-nominate or be nominated by LSEGA alumni, their employers, or other community leaders. Nominations may be submitted on the LSEGA website at lsega.com/nominate.
Factors and requirements taken into consideration include:
- Must live or work in the county from which he or she applies
- Must be willing to serve the community
- Must be open to growing as a professional
- Must be eager to learn new skills
- Must work well and participate in group activities
- Must be professional, motivated and prompt
- Must have your employers support
- Must stay with the class, even in the event the session takes place in his or her county.
Since 1999, the program has produced 19 graduating classes with over 413 alumni. To learn more, visit https://www.lsega.com/.
