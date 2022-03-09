March 9, 2022 - Statesboro attorneys Marc Bruce, Matt Mathews, and Andrew Lavoie recently announced the opening of their new law firm: Bruce, Mathews & Lavoie.
The new firm is located in downtown Statesboro at 102 South Main Street, the historic home that was most recently the main office of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce. Mathews is especially proud to work at this location because, before first housing the Chamber in 1991, 102 South Main was the home of his great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Smith, and had been in his family since 1896.
Mathews explained, “Downtown Statesboro, my family, and the history tied to both hold a very special place in my heart, so I am beyond excited to be practicing law with two great partners, from a home with so much family history, in the heart of downtown Statesboro.”
Bruce, Mathews, and Lavoie previously practiced at Edenfield, Cox, & Bruce on Savannah Avenue. Although they appreciate the professional camaraderie and the wealth of knowledge they gained at their former firm, they look forward to this next chapter in their legal careers. All three attorneys will continue to practice in the same areas of law as they did at their former firm and are committed to providing quality legal services to their clients.
Bruce and Mathews will continue their successful real estate practices, and both will also continue their focus in the areas of estate planning, probate, and business law. Lavoie will continue in his civil litigation practice—focusing especially on plaintiffs’ personal injury and wrongful death cases, business and real estate disputes, and probate court litigation—and, along with Bruce, he will continue representing the Bulloch and Candler County Boards of Education.
The attorneys also announced that Susan Cox has joined them at the new location where she will maintain a local office for her part-time practice and host mediations. Additionally, the professional and administrative support staff from their former firm have joined the Attorneys at Bruce, Mathews & Lavoie, benefitting clients with many additional years of knowledge and experience.
Bruce, Mathews & Lavoie remain committed to community involvement and the personalized service clients expect to find at a hometown law firm.
“Marc Bruce and Matt Mathews are two of the hardest-working, most knowledgeable attorneys practicing in Bulloch County today,” said Mr. Lavoie. “They have spent years deepening their roots in this community that they care about so much. I couldn’t think of a better base for a local law practice than that.”
Visit www.bmllawgroup.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.