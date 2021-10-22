October 22, 2021 - The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) has partnered with West Construction Company, Ace Electric, Inc., and Choate Construction Company to host construction students from 19-area high schools for the Southeast Georgia Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competitions will be held on Nov. 2, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex (44 Arena Blvd., Statesboro, Ga.). The event is one of seven regional events held throughout the state.
Competitions at this Skills Challenge will be held in the following categories: blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing, tile setting and welding.
“Our team is proud to be a host contractor for this inaugural southeast Georgia event with the support of many industry firms that are serving as sponsors,” said Matt West, president of West Construction Company. “Beyond inspiring the competitors, we hope to educate students on the numerous career path opportunities available to them in the construction industry.”
In addition to more than 121 competitors who will participate in this event, another 114 students will attend as observers to learn the process in hopes of competing in future years. Local industry companies provide volunteer judges for each of the skills competitions, as well as the volunteers who offer hands-on activities for student observers. These activities help students become more familiar with specific construction trades.
“AGC Georgia is partnering with regional contractors to host Skills Challenges in seven cities around the state,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham. “This series provides an opportunity for high school students to showcase what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it through competition. It’s rewarding to have competitors’ parents, their construction teachers and school counselors, as well as academic and community leaders attend to see all the excitement surrounding today’s construction industry.”
Students from the following construction programs plan to compete in the Southeast Skills Challenge: Bryan County High School, Burke County High School, Camden County High School, Crisp County High School, East Laurens High School, Golden Isles College & Career Academy, Jefferson County High School, Liberty County College & Career Academy, Madison County High School, School of Liberal Arts at Savannah High School, Statesboro High School, Toombs County High School, Vidalia High School, Ware County High School, Wayne County High School, West Laurens High School, Wheeler County High School, Windsor Forest High School and Woodville Tompkins High School.
This event also prepares students who go on to compete in the regional SkillsUSA event in January. Winners of that regional event will participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in late February at the Georgia World Congress Center.
For more information about Skills Challenges, visit www.agcga.org/skills.
