September 15, 2022 - The Effingham County Health Department will offer free breast exams and mammogram referrals by appointment from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, for women who meet certain eligibility guidelines. The event will take place at the health department located at 802 GA Hwy. 119 South in Springfield and is being held in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month which takes place every October.

It is estimated that about one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death from cancer in women in the United States. Early detection and treatment of breast cancer can lead to better outcomes.

