September 15, 2022 - The Effingham County Health Department will offer free breast exams and mammogram referrals by appointment from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, for women who meet certain eligibility guidelines. The event will take place at the health department located at 802 GA Hwy. 119 South in Springfield and is being held in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month which takes place every October.
It is estimated that about one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death from cancer in women in the United States. Early detection and treatment of breast cancer can lead to better outcomes.
“A clinical breast exam can help determine if there are any changes in the breasts that might be concerning,” said Coastal Health District Women’s Health and Adult Health Coordinator, Mary Ellen Smith, MSN, WHNP BC. “If we find something abnormal during the exam, we can then refer the patient for a mammogram.”
Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive breast exams and mammogram referrals at no cost as part of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP). BCCP provides access to breast and cervical cancer screening for women who may not otherwise have the means to access such services.
To schedule an appointment for a breast exam, call the Effingham County Health Department at 912-754-6484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.