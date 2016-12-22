Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Text Size

Wow! State of Women-Owned Businesses Report shows 22.5% growth in Georgia in recent years, 2nd in the U.S.

Print Email

Last Updated on Wednesday, 06 April 2016 19:01 Production Dept 06 April 2015 Published on 06 April 2016 Hits: 1744

Category: Georgia Business News

By Lou Phelps, Coastal Empire News

April 6, 2016 -  There are now an estimated 457,000 women-owned firms in Georgia, employing 273,300 and attributing to roughly $53,224,000 according to the sixth annual State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, commissioned by American Express OPEN.

The comprehensive report was released today, analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Survey of Business Owners and factoring in relative changes in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

It shows a 22.5% growth rate in women-owned businesses since 2012, and a 62% growth rate since American Express began its report back in 2002.

The unique analysis, reported by industry, revenue and employment size at the national and state levels, shares a new and nuanced investigation into the growth trends among the 11.3 million women-owned enterprises since the recession. 

Nationally, the number of women-owned firms (between 2007 and 2016) increased by 45%, compared to just a 9% increase among all businesses, with Georgia far outpacing growth rates in other states. 

Therefore, over the past nine years, the number of women-owned firms has grown at a rate fully five times faster than the national average, according to the report.

And, Georgia is ranked second (62%) in growth of number of firms over the past nine years and 25th (30%) in growth of firm revenue between 2007 and 2016.  

Overall Rating (0)

0 out of 5 stars

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 300 Character restriction
Your text should be in between 10-300 characters
Your comments are subjected to administrator's moderation.
terms and condition.
    Comments | Add yours
    • No comments found
    CLICK to receive NEWS ALERTS

    Follow Us!

    TwitterFacebook

    UPCOMING EVENTS

    Komento Activities

    MY ACCOUNT
    CONTACT
    SOCIAL
    MORE
    ADVERTISE
    Coastal Empire News
    Headquarters: 35 Barnard St., Suite 300, Savannah, GA. 31401.
    Tel: 912-388-4692 | Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.