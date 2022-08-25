August 25, 2022 - Ann R. Purcell, Georgia's 1st Congressional District representative, was elected secretary of the State Transportation Board (STB) of Georgia at its monthly board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18. Joining her are Kevin Abel as chairman and Robert Brown as vice chairman. The new positions are effective immediately. Board elections are held annually to ensure all regions of the state are represented at the executive leadership level.
“The Georgia Department of Transportation manages the 10th largest transportation network in the nation,” said Ann R. Purcell, secretary of the State Transportation Board of Georgia. “It is a tremendous honor to be elected secretary of the board and I will continue to work with transportation leaders across the state, both public and private, to help deliver effective transportation solutions that serve all of Georgia.”
