April 16, 2021 – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that three fires in Chatham County have been ruled arson and are believed to be connected. They occurred at 7 Holiday Court, 5667 Ogeechee Road, and 322 Chevis Road in Savannah. The instances took place between April 4 and April 14.
“We believe these fires are connected due to their proximity to one another and the properties being burglarized before being set ablaze,” said Commissioner King. “We are asking for the help of the community to bring the individual(s) responsible to justice and encourage anyone with information to call our anonymous tip line.”
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible. The Fire Investigations Unit is assisting Chatham County Emergency Services with this investigation.
Anyone with information about these Chatham County fires is invited to call Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-282-5804. This anonymous hotline operates around the clock.
