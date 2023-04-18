Bird eye view m.jpg

April 18, 2023 - Governor Brian P. Kemp recently announced that Seohan Auto Georgia, a developer and manufacturer of automobile parts, will create at least 180 new jobs and invest more than $72 million in a new manufacturing facility in Liberty County.

“The Hyundai Metaplant is and will continue to be an economic driver for the entire region, creating more jobs for hardworking Georgians in communities like Liberty County,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We're proud to welcome Seohan as the latest supplier in a growing list to invest in Georgia and look forward to the continued growth of this fast emerging sector.”

