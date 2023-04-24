April 24, 2023 - Avelo Airlines has announced that it is expanding service at Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) with exclusive nonstop flights to Delaware’s Wilmington Airport (ILG) – a convenient and easy alternative to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). Avelo will be the only airline flying between Georgia and The First State.

Wilmington Airport is conveniently located a short drive south of Philadelphia - offering a refreshingly smooth and simple hometown airport experience. ILG’s adjacency to multiple major highways makes it the Delaware Valley’s most convenient and travel-friendly airport, encompassing portions of four states: Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.