April 24, 2023 - Avelo Airlines has announced that it is expanding service at Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) with exclusive nonstop flights to Delaware’s Wilmington Airport (ILG) – a convenient and easy alternative to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). Avelo will be the only airline flying between Georgia and The First State.
Wilmington Airport is conveniently located a short drive south of Philadelphia - offering a refreshingly smooth and simple hometown airport experience. ILG’s adjacency to multiple major highways makes it the Delaware Valley’s most convenient and travel-friendly airport, encompassing portions of four states: Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland.
Avelo’s nonstop service from SAV to Wilmington will begin on June 28 and operate twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays utilizing 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares between SAV and ILG start at $39*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.
“Lowcountry – say hello to Avelo, again," exclaimed Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "This new route to the Wilmington / Philadelphia area exemplifies our ongoing commitment to bringing Avelo’s low fares, industry-leading reliability and caring service to Savannah / Hilton Head travelers. Getting to the four-state Delaware Valley region is now easier than ever.”
“It is great to see that Avelo has made the decision to expand their operations here at SAV," said Greg Kelly, Executive Director, Savannah Airport Commission. "This service will be the first service we have ever had to the State of Delaware. We believe Wilmington will be a strong market for us and we will work hard to ensure this route succeeds.”
“We appreciate the confidence that Avelo has shown in our Market by adding this new service to Wilmington," added Stephen S. Green, Chairman, Savannah Airport Commission. "This will further enhance our ability to meet the needs of the travelers to and from our region.”
Avelo will now serve two nonstop destinations from SAV. Wilmington will join Connecticut’s most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).
