April 26, 2023 - University of Georgia graduate and professional programs continue to be recognized among the best in the nation in the 2024 edition of the U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools.
The latest U.S. News & World Report rankings coincide with a period of growing demand for graduate and professional training at UGA.
“The University of Georgia’s innovative approaches to graduate and professional education are not only benefiting our students, but also local, regional and global communities,” said Ron Walcott, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the Graduate School. “The strong performance of our graduate and professional programs reflects the excellence and commitment of our faculty.”
The School of Public and International Affairs ranks No. 7 overall and has several graduate specialties among the nation’s top five. SPIA’s programs ranked third in both public finance & budgeting and public management & leadership, and fourth in local government management. The nonprofit administration program continues to climb and is ranked No. 13 in the nation.
The Mary Frances Early College of Education moved up one spot from the prior year to be ranked No. 31 in the nation, and several of its programs ranked in the top 10 — notably school counseling, secondary teacher education, and curriculum and instruction.
The full-time MBA program in the Terry College of Business advanced seven spots to 31 in the nation and No. 11 among public universities. In addition, the part-time MBA program ranked No. 35 nationally and No. 22 among public business schools. Ninety-four percent of full-time MBA students were employed at graduation; at three months postgraduation, this number rose to 98%.
UGA’s online graduate business and education programs were recently ranked in the top 10 among all institutions in the latest edition of the U.S. News & World Report best online programs ranking.
“The University of Georgia is committed to providing an exceptional graduate student experience that attracts some of the world’s most promising young scholars to our campus,” said S. Jack Hu, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “These latest rankings reflect that commitment and our strategic investments to support graduate students’ academic and personal growth.”
