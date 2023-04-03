April 3, 2023 - United Community Bank has revealed its updated corporate logo, emphasizing the bank's purpose to build communities and help customers achieve their financial goals.
The new United Community logo represents the bank's 70-year history of customer service and its culture of caring. While the logo is being refreshed, the commitment to investing in its people, technology, and customers' needs, remains the same.
"We have had consistent feedback from our customers that, while they love and trust United, they would like to see us present a forward-looking logo," said Lynn Harton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While the look is more modern, the message is the same we have had for more than 70 years – we are United to serve our communities."
As part of the logo refresh, United is continuing to invest in markets across its six-state footprint through the United Community Bank Foundation and other initiatives that reinforce the bank's purpose of building communities.
"We believe this is an opportunity to evolve our brand while connecting with our customers in even more compelling ways. This is especially relevant today as United is growing in both existing and new markets, and across multiple channels," said Abraham Cox, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.
"At United, we work together as a team to make life easier for our customers and for each other. The new logo builds on our history and legacy of serving our customers with excellence - and represents our enthusiastic and adaptive approach toward the future," said Cox.
The updated logo will roll out on United's website, ucbi.com, social media, online banking, and other digital channels in late Summer 2023. Branch signage will be updated by geography, with anticipated completion in mid-2024.
