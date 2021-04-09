April 9, 2021 - T-Mobile recently detailed the Magenta wave coming to small town U.S.A. That wave includes an upgrade to 5G phones and plans, a new home broadband option for 10 million rural households — T-Mobile Home Internet — and a commitment to build hundreds of new stores and create 7,500 new jobs supporting the wireless needs of communities all across rural America.
The Un-carrier is also narrowing its focus to just one town: introducing the T-Mobile Hometown Techover, a contest to find a single town in America that can showcase the power of the T-Mobile 5G network, that can be the 5G model for all other cities, towns, hamlets, burgs, parishes, villages or other similarly named community.
The Techover includes goods and services for the community-as-a-whole as well as individual households that, in sum, total more than $3 MILLION. Among the goodness:
- Community Grant: A $200,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant and consulting services from Smart Growth America
- Play Ball: Little League® field refurbishment including a tech upgrade and T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant support
- Public Space Connectivity: An Un-carrier style upgrade to a public space like a library, community center or town square
- Access to T-Mobile Resources: Concierge enrollment in T-Mobile’s Project 10 Million and Connecting Heroes programs
- The full Magenta treatment: 100 households will get free wireless service and home internet for one year, four new 5G phones and an HD TV
- And last, but certainly not least, the bash of all bashes!: A FREE concert for the winning town with 18-time chart-topping, multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line
“For far too long big cities have reaped the benefits of upgraded technologies while small towns are left to wait months or years for their turn. That’s helped fuel the digital divide in rural America,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President of Consumer Markets at T-Mobile. “We’ve wanted to find a way to rewrite that narrative for a long time, and now thanks to our merger with Sprint, T-Mobile has America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. This puts T-Mobile in a unique position to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world – including those in smaller markets and rural communities – AND opening up new economic opportunities throughout America.”
T-Mobile’s Hometown Techover contest ends at 9 p.m. PT on Friday, May 7. Visit T-MobileHometownTechover.com and upload a photo or video of your town, and tell them what makes it special. For official rules, visit T-MobileHometownTechover.com/rules.
For more information about T-Mobile's commitment to small towns, visit T-Mobile.com/AcrossAmerica.
