August 1, 2023 - Botanical Sciences, Georgia’s first physician-founded medical cannabis provider, recently announced that its Pooler, Georgia dispensary location is now open. Located at 100 Zoya Lane, local and national dignitaries along with over 200 members of the community witnessed the dedication ceremony of Botanical Sciences first dispensary. Today, Georgians in need can now receive the long-anticipated relief through the healing science of cannabis medicine.
“Patients throughout the state have been waiting for this critical form of medicine for years, so being able to provide them with access through our Pooler dispensary is a key milestone for our company,” said Gary Long, CEO of Botanical Sciences. “We look forward to being part of the Pooler community and offering patients the exceptional treatment, information and service they deserve.”
Botanical Sciences hosted a distinguished lineup of speakers at the grand opening and dedication ceremony, marking the momentous occasion of its first dispensary opening. Speakers included Gary Long, CEO of Botanical Sciences; The Honorable Rebecca Benton, Mayor of the City of Pooler; Dr. Robin Fowler, Founder of Botanical Sciences; Montel Williams, Emmy-Award Winning TV personality, long-time medical cannabis advocate, military veteran, author and speaker; Terry Hord, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Thriver and founder of TwinsCoast2Coast; and Jennifer Conforti, advocate of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), special needs’ mom and founder of Two Sparrows Village.
As one of the first dispensaries in the state of Georgia, the Pooler location sets the standard for medical cannabis dispensary design, offering a seamless and stress-free experience at every touchpoint. The dispensary features streamlined design, soothing color palettes and environmental accents that put patients, many of whom are new to medical cannabis, at ease. All products – ranging from tinctures, topicals and capsules – will contain 5% THC or less in accordance with Georgia state law to treat a complete range of qualifying conditions.
Botanical Sciences is the only Georgia-headquartered corporation of the two licensed companies issued a Class 1 status by the state of Georgia, which legally allows a full-scale growth and production operation within the state for medical cannabis. In addition to the Pooler dispensary, Botanical Sciences will open five other dispensaries in Cobb, Dekalb, Henry and Richmond counties.
Patients who are registered for a medical cannabis card can now access cannabis medicine from Botanical Sciences’ Pooler dispensary. The dispensary will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. To contact the patient consultation team at the Pooler location, please call 404-282-8784. For updates on medical cannabis products and dispensary openings, as well as information about how to register for a medical cannabis card, visit www.botanicalsciences.com.
