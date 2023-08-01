August 1, 2023 - Botanical Sciences, Georgia’s first physician-founded medical cannabis provider, recently announced that its Pooler, Georgia dispensary location is now open. Located at 100 Zoya Lane, local and national dignitaries along with over 200 members of the community witnessed the dedication ceremony of Botanical Sciences first dispensary. Today, Georgians in need can now receive the long-anticipated relief through the healing science of cannabis medicine.

“Patients throughout the state have been waiting for this critical form of medicine for years, so being able to provide them with access through our Pooler dispensary is a key milestone for our company,” said Gary Long, CEO of Botanical Sciences. “We look forward to being part of the Pooler community and offering patients the exceptional treatment, information and service they deserve.”

