August 1, 2023 - Georgia Center of The Deaf and Hard of Hearing will offer an in-person American Sign Language, Level 1 class for adults at the University of Georgia Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens, 2 Canebrake Road Savannah, GA 31419.
Classes will be held each Saturday morning from 10am – 12pm EST from Sept. 16, 2023 – Nov. 4, 2023. The cost is $90 for the course and the textbook, A Basic Course in American Sign Language- Second Edition is also required. Registration must be made before Sept. 10, 2023 on Eventbrite through the following link: In-Person ASL 1 - Savannah (September 2023) Tickets, Sat, Sep 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite.
