August 15, 2023 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) in partnership with Unlock 2.0 are hosting a virtual advocacy training Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, 2023, to push state leaders to support the rate study which will increase rates paid for services under the New Option Waiver (NOW) and the Comprehensive Support Waiver (COMP) and to end the Medicaid waitlist. 

The rate study is a comprehensive review of the payment rates and policies for services provided through NOW and COMP waivers. The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) released their final rate study recommendations in March 2023, but their implementation has been stalled. When implemented, the rate study would include several positive changes for recipients of the NOW and COMP waivers. It would raise direct support professional (DSPs) wages to $16.70 an hour. In the last rate study in 2015, DSP wages were set at $10.63.

