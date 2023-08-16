August 16, 2023  - Muscogee (Creek) Nation Chief David Hill, Senator Jon Ossoff, Representative Darlene Taylor and other river protectors will be honored at Georgia River Network’s Georgia Rivers Gala in Atlanta on Sept. 8.

Georgia River Network, the only statewide advocacy organization dedicated solely to protecting Georgia’s rivers, is celebrating 25 years. During this milestone anniversary year, Georgia River Network will host the Georgia Rivers Gala to honor leaders who advocated for the protection of the economically vital rivers that flow through our state, including those currently fighting to protect the Okefenokee Swamp, one of the most endangered waterways in the United States.

