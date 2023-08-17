August 17, 2023 - Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) and Georgia Ports Authority recently gathered on the dock to celebrate the first shipment of parts for the EV Manufacturing facility under construction in Bryan County.
“I have been working on this project since the beginning of 2022, and I am very pleased to see the continued progress of our Metaplant thanks to the hard work of our Meta Pros and partners, like the Georgia Ports Authority, the Joint Development Authority and all of the organizations and communities involved in the project,” HMGMA CEO Oscar Kwon said at the morning ceremony. “We are making steady progress at the Metaplant, and the shipment of equipment will be vital to the completion of the project.”
The Metaplant, which is situated on 3,000 acres and will employ more than 8,000 people, is slated to begin production in the first quarter of 2025. It will be Hyundai’s first state-of-the-art U.S. smart factory and is estimated to produce 300,000 to 500,000 Hyundai, Genesis and Kia electric vehicles. The shipment that arrived at the Savannah port this week is the first shipment of equipment to arrive. The shipment contains parts for a crane that will be used in the stamping facility to move metal presses. Those parts are en route to the mega site for assembly.
“This is the dawn of a new era in automotive technology and sustainability in the great state of Georgia,” said Kent Fountain, chairman of the board at Georgia Ports Authority.
The ceremony concluded with a traditional Korean toast commemorating the event.
