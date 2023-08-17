August 17, 2023 - Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) and Georgia Ports Authority recently gathered on the dock to celebrate the first shipment of parts for the EV Manufacturing facility under construction in Bryan County.

“I have been working on this project since the beginning of 2022, and I am very pleased to see the continued progress of our Metaplant thanks to the hard work of our Meta Pros and partners, like the Georgia Ports Authority, the Joint Development Authority and all of the organizations and communities involved in the project,” HMGMA CEO Oscar Kwon said at the morning ceremony. “We are making steady progress at the Metaplant, and the shipment of equipment will be vital to the completion of the project.”

