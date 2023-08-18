CUREChildhoodCancer_Logo.jpeg

August 18, 2023 - CURE Childhood Cancer, the only organization providing financial and emotional support to local children and families while raising funds to further critical research specifically for childhood cancer treatments, announced $5 million in research grants for its 2022-2023 fiscal year. The grants have been awarded to top scientists at leading pediatric cancer research institutions across the nation and represent CURE’s highest disbursement in a single grant cycle. This brings CURE’s total investment in research over the last 17 years to more than $44 million. New for this grant cycle, CURE is awarding two-year grants in both its Early Investigators and Translation to CURE Award groupings. 

“We are so pleased and proud that CURE is providing an outstanding level of support to very promising research this year,” said Kristin Connor, CEO of CURE Childhood Cancer. “We opted to fund two-year grants this year so researchers can focus on finding cures rather than finding funding. All of the grants aim to make better-tolerated and less-toxic therapies, with a special emphasis on relapsed and refractory disease where current treatments are quite noxious and often not very effective for children.”

