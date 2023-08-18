August 18, 2023 - Enmarket Arena is the number one ranked venue in the Southeast, second in the U.S. and fourth worldwide for venues under 10,000 seats, according to Pollstar Magazine’s Mid-Year Venue Report.
The rankings which are generated by ticket sales, excluding sporting events, lists Enmarket Arena 99th among the highest grossing venues in the world. Pollstar also released the 2023 Concert Market Rankings, where Savannah, GA landed at 93rd.
Only Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, Tempodrom in Berlin, Germany, and Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, UK, are ahead of Enmarket Arena for venues with 10,000 seats or less.
"We are ecstatic to receive this awesome news from Pollstar. We knew that Savannah's Enmarket Arena would be a game-changer for Savannah and the entire Southeast region,” says Mayor Van R. Johnson, II of Savannah. “Providing diverse entertainment experiences for our residents and our guests. Our amazing partnership with Oak View Group has increased Savannah’s visibility and viability around the world as a formidable world-class destination."
Since its opening in February 2022, Enmarket Arena has hosted 75+ concerts and family shows, 24 of which were sell outs. Enmarket Arena is also home to the newest ECHL franchise, Savannah Ghost Pirates, who had an impressive inaugural season selling out 33 of the 36 home games.
"Support from the local community along with big name acts are the driving force behind Enmarket Arena’s success and has helped to attract visitors to the Hostess City. We couldn’t have asked for a better 2022 and first two quarters of 2023,” says OVG360’s Monty Jones Jr., General Manager, Enmarket Arena. “With special thanks to all of our partners, including Pat Mathis Construction and Live Nation, promoters, managers, agents, artists, and guests. We wouldn’t be here without all of you. We can’t wait to continue showing Savannah, the Southeast, and the world what we can do and what we have planned for the rest of the year and beyond.”
