EnmarketArenaConcert.jpeg
Image courtesy of Enmarket Arena

August 18, 2023 - Enmarket Arena is the number one ranked venue in the Southeast, second in the U.S. and fourth worldwide for venues under 10,000 seats, according to Pollstar Magazine’s Mid-Year Venue Report.  

The rankings which are generated by ticket sales, excluding sporting events, lists Enmarket Arena 99th among the highest grossing venues in the world. Pollstar also released the 2023 Concert Market Rankings, where Savannah, GA landed at 93rd.  

