August 18, 2023 - The Office of the Governor, in conjunction with the Georgia Council for the Arts, has announced the chosen entries for “The Art of Georgia IV: Landscapes” exhibit. The exhibit, which will showcase current work of contemporary Georgia visual artists, will be on display in the executive offices of the State Capitol and the Ballroom of the Governor’s Mansion.
“Each year, we are honored to welcome beautiful works by artists from all across our state to the Capitol and Governor’s Mansion, showcasing these incredible Georgians’ great talent,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “This year’s ‘Art of Georgia’ exhibit provides a glimpse into the diversity of our state’s landscapes, making it a great addition to both our Mansion and Capitol grounds that offer visitors an overview of everything Georgia has to offer.”
Since 2012, the “Art of Georgia” exhibits have displayed 398 works of art by 276 Georgia artists. This year, a total of 98 pieces were selected from 81 artists representing 39 counties from all regions of the state, making it the largest-ever “Art of Georgia” exhibit.
“The ‘Art of Georgia’ exhibit has been highlighting the talents of Georgia artists and the uniqueness of our state for the past 11 years, and we are excited this year to feature submissions from artists across all regions of the state,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “We appreciate the support of Governor Brian P. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and the Georgia General Assembly in using the state’s artists to showcase the most beautiful sites in Georgia.”
The rotating exhibit seeks to capture the diversity of communities and the natural terrain throughout Georgia as seen, explored, and depicted through the artists’ eye. The pieces were selected by the Georgia Council for the Arts and the Office of the Governor, and will be displayed in the exhibit for approximately one year.
A digital exhibit guide for the show is available here. Installation is expected to begin in the coming days.
Submission deadlines for the next “Art of Georgia” exhibit will be announced at the end of 2024. Artists from across the state are invited to submit their work for consideration. Additional details about the “Art of Georgia” program are available here.
