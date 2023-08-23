YouthLiteracyHeader - 1

August 23, 2023 - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of more than $110,000 in youth literacy grants to Georgia nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of nearly $2.6 million recently awarded across the country for recipients to use the funds to purchase books, technology, equipment or materials to help extend a brighter future for K-12 students. 

“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We are excited to make a difference in thousands of students’ lives through these donations and look forward to making more positive impacts as we celebrate the Foundation’s 30th anniversary year.”

