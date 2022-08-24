August 24, 2022 - Sandra Deal, the former first lady of Georgia who devoted her life to education and literacy, died Tuesday at age 80.
On Tuesday the Deal family announced that Sandra had died at her home surrounded by her husband, former Governor Nathan Deal, and their family. She had been battling breast cancer that metastasized to her brain, and was first diagnosed in 2018.
A 15-year veteran of teaching language arts in Hall County, she committed to touring Georgia's classrooms and reading to students after her husband Nathan Deal was elected governor in 2011.
During eight years in the Governor's Mansion, she completed her commitment, having read to students in all of Georgia's 159 counties, including more than 1,000 schools and pre-K programs. She also oversaw donations of thousands of books, and advocated tirelessly for Georgia's students to get the resources they needed.
"Marty, the girls, and I are truly heartbroken to learn of former First Lady Sandra Dunagan Deal’s passing," said Governor Brian P. Kemp in a statement. "As she will for so many Georgians, Mrs. Deal will remain steadfast in our hearts and memories, just as her family will be in our prayers during this time of mourning. As she goes to await them in a greater world, we ask all Georgians to join us in celebrating her life and contributions to a thankful state."
