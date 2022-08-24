SDbioPage1b.jpg
Image provided by the Office of the Governor

August 24, 2022 - Sandra Deal, the former first lady of Georgia who devoted her life to education and literacy, died Tuesday at age 80.

On Tuesday the Deal family announced that Sandra had died at her home surrounded by her husband, former Governor Nathan Deal, and their family. She had been battling breast cancer that metastasized to her brain, and was first diagnosed in 2018.

