August 24, 2022 - Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), has announced the recipients of its Bridge, Project, and Arts Education grants as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023, which began on July 1. A total of 253 grants were awarded for arts initiatives throughout the state. This year’s more than $3.1 million in grant funding is an increase of more than $1 million over last year’s total. 

The Bridge Grant will provide funding for operating support to 134 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 59 art projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 60 organizations. Local organizations include Deep Center, Loop It Up Savannah, Savannah Music Festival, Savannah Philharmonic, Telfair Museums, and Savannah VOICE Festival.

