August 24, 2022 - Mauldin & Jenkins, a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting Firm, has announced KRT, CPAs, P.C., an accounting and consulting firm located in Savannah, Georgia, will join the firm effective Sept 1. The addition represents an expansion of M&J’s strong and long-standing relationship with KRT and will meaningfully benefit the entire KRT community.
KRT has exhibited a deep commitment to excellence in serving individuals, families and businesses in the Savannah area since 1925. Partners Frank Slotin, Andrew Brodmann and Daniel Mahfet will join Mauldin & Jenkins, bringing with them a combined 86 years of accounting experience.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to become a part of Mauldin & Jenkins because of our long-established and very positive relationship with the firm,” says Frank Slotin, Managing Partner of KRT. “We have known Mauldin & Jenkins since the merger of our governmental practice division in 2018 and have experienced firsthand their dedication to client service and investment in their people. This partnership allows us to offer our clients an even broader and deeper base of knowledge to support their needs while maintaining the same level of personalized service our clients expect.”
The firm will remain in its current location, and the KRT staff will continue providing existing clients with the same outstanding service they have come to expect while welcoming new clients as well.
“Expanding our services in the greater Low Country is an incredible opportunity, and to be able to do so with the first-rate professionals of KRT allows clients of both firms to benefit from greater convenience and combined service capabilities,” says Hanson Borders, Managing Partner of Mauldin & Jenkins.
“Our partners and staff are very excited to welcome KRT,” adds Miller Edwards, Partner-in-Charge of Mauldin & Jenkins’ existing Savannah office. “Their professionals have been recognized throughout the Savannah area as a knowledgeable and accomplished group, and both firms hold a shared commitment to excellence, client service, and passion for our work. This merger extends the depth of services we can provide and brings additional resources to serve clients in the Savannah area.”
Mauldin & Jenkins is a rapidly growing accounting and advisory firm recognized annually as a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting Firm by Accounting Today and Inside Public Accounting. Following the combination, Mauldin & Jenkins will have approximately 450 total employees.
