August 24, 2022 - Mauldin & Jenkins, a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting Firm, has announced KRT, CPAs, P.C., an accounting and consulting firm located in Savannah, Georgia, will join the firm effective Sept 1. The addition represents an expansion of M&J’s strong and long-standing relationship with KRT and will meaningfully benefit the entire KRT community.

KRT has exhibited a deep commitment to excellence in serving individuals, families and businesses in the Savannah area since 1925. Partners Frank Slotin, Andrew Brodmann and Daniel Mahfet will join Mauldin & Jenkins, bringing with them a combined 86 years of accounting experience.

