August 26, 2021 - The Bryan County Commission has voted unanimously to have Andrew S. Johnson fill the unexpired term of former District 4 Commissioner Brad Brookshire. Johnson was formally sworn into his new post Monday, Aug. 23, and will serve until December 2022. Brookshire announced his intent to resign on Aug. 10 and it took effect after he moved out of District 4 a few days later.
Johnson is an associate attorney at Arnold & Stafford, Attorneys and has more than 14 years of experience. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. Outside of work, Johnson enjoys volunteering and helping in his community. He served as the public defender from the Hinesville Municipal Court from 2008 to the present. He is a past chairman of the Bryan County Board of Elections and currently sits on the executive board of the Bryan County Chamber of Commerce.
Commission Chairman Carter Infinger is confident in the board’s decision and looks forward to working with Johnson.
“Andrew is well-known in our community for his support and volunteer work. He’s a great choice to fill the rest of Brad’s term, and we know his district will be pleased with the leadership and advocacy he provides,” Infinger said.
Commission meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meeting location alternates monthly between Pembroke and Richmond Hill. Meetings for odd-numbered months are held in Pembroke in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 26 N. Courthouse St. Meetings for even-numbered months are held in Richmond Hill at the Administrative Complex, 66 Matthew Freeman Drive.
For more regular information about Bryan County, please visit www.bryancountyga.org.
