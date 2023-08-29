August 29, 2023 - Governor Brian P. Kemp today issued a State of Emergency order for all of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Idalia's anticipated impact later this week. Currently, the storm system is expected to move through the state Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall and damaging winds throughout Southeast Georgia. The State of Emergency went into effect upon the governor's signature today, August 29, and will expire at 11:59pm on Friday, September 8, 2023. You can read Executive Order 08.29.23.01 here.

"We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia's landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond" said Governor Brian Kemp. "Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families. We are well positioned to respond to whatever Idalia may bring."

