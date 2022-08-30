August 30, 2022 - Step Up Savannah (SUS) has partnered with Georgia Budget & Policy Institute, Live Well Erie, The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, 9 to 5 Georgia, and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to bring Bridge the Cliff Virtual Town Hall on Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. via Facebook Live. Interested participants can register to participate in the Zoom webinar.
Step Up Savannah LIVE: Bridge the Cliff Town Hall is an opportunity for community members, service providers, employers, policymakers, and stakeholders to learn about the public benefits cliff and steps we might take as a community to mitigate the multi-faceted issue. People face a benefits cliff (also known as the “cliff effect”) when they receive public benefits from the government, earn a raise, and then discover that they make too much money to receive the benefits, but they are not making enough money to sustain themselves and their household. During the live event, participants will have an opportunity to discuss the needs in our community as well as learn how Step Up Savannah is engaging and employing strategies from advocates across our nation.
