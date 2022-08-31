August 31, 2022 - Officials at Savannah State University (SSU) held a signing ceremony to celebrate a new partnership with Grand Valley State University (GVSU), that will offer SSU students an expedited pathway to earn a Master of Science degree in three areas of study – Communications, Criminal Justice and Cybersecurity.  

“This partnership capitalizes on Savannah State University’s strong foundation in STEM and social science education, and we are proud to partner with GVSU on this exciting alliance to further student success,” said SSU President Kimberly Ballard-Washington, J.D. “We are continually seeking opportunities that remove barriers and position our students for seamless transition into graduate school and for career readiness.”  

