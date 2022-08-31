August 31, 2022 - Officials at Savannah State University (SSU) held a signing ceremony to celebrate a new partnership with Grand Valley State University (GVSU), that will offer SSU students an expedited pathway to earn a Master of Science degree in three areas of study – Communications, Criminal Justice and Cybersecurity.
“This partnership capitalizes on Savannah State University’s strong foundation in STEM and social science education, and we are proud to partner with GVSU on this exciting alliance to further student success,” said SSU President Kimberly Ballard-Washington, J.D. “We are continually seeking opportunities that remove barriers and position our students for seamless transition into graduate school and for career readiness.”
The collaboration will benefit SSU students with expanded discipline offerings and mentoring and guidance opportunities. The partnership includes funding for campus visits to GVSU in Allendale, Mich., in-state tuition, scholarship opportunities, internship/co-op experiences prior to transfer, graduate assistantships and industry sponsored fellowships.
"We are thrilled to partner with Savannah State University and grow this consortium," said GVSU President Philomena Mantella, Ph.D. "Innovative partnerships that drive supported outcomes for all students is core to Grand Valley’s mission. Thank you to the leaders who made this possible. We are continuing to reach higher to empower all learners in their pursuits."
Additional areas of study currently in development to be included in the program are Biomedical Science and Engineering. Students who qualify may begin enrolling immediately. For more information, contact SSU’s Office of Admissions by calling (912) 358-4338 or by emailing admissions@savannahstate.edu.
