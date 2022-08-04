BlueScope bldg for story aug 1 2022.jpg

August 4, 2022 - BlueScope Properties Group expects its new spec building in Tradeport East Business Center in Liberty County, GA, to open this fall.

“We are excited to be delivering this first-class facility to Savannah’s dynamic industrial real estate market which boasts the lowest vacancy rate in the county at 0.1%," said the Kansas City company’s President Matt Roth. "We have seen significant interest from Tenant’s who require space in the greater Savannah market this year.”

