August 7, 2023 - Representatives from Georgia Southern University and Fort Stewart signed an official memorandum of understanding last month that clears the way for Georgia Southern to offer a slate of in-demand graduate courses this fall on base.

Col. Manuel F. Ramirez, garrison commander at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, and Dr. Kyle Marrero, president of Georgia Southern University, signed the agreement in front of officials from both organizations and the university’s live bald eagle mascot, Freedom, at Fort Stewart’s SFC Paul R. Smith Army Education Center.

With the agreement, Georgia Southern will offer the following degree programs at the Fort Stewart education center:

  •  Master of Business Administration

  •  Master of Health Administration

  •  Master of Science in Information Technology

  •  Master of Arts in Professional Communication and Leadership

  •  Professional Communication and Leadership - Graduate Certificate

  •  Cybercrime - Graduate Certificate

