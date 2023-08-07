August 7, 2023 - Representatives from Georgia Southern University and Fort Stewart signed an official memorandum of understanding last month that clears the way for Georgia Southern to offer a slate of in-demand graduate courses this fall on base.
Col. Manuel F. Ramirez, garrison commander at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, and Dr. Kyle Marrero, president of Georgia Southern University, signed the agreement in front of officials from both organizations and the university’s live bald eagle mascot, Freedom, at Fort Stewart’s SFC Paul R. Smith Army Education Center.
With the agreement, Georgia Southern will offer the following degree programs at the Fort Stewart education center:
Master of Business Administration
Master of Health Administration
Master of Science in Information Technology
Master of Arts in Professional Communication and Leadership
Professional Communication and Leadership - Graduate Certificate
Cybercrime - Graduate Certificate
“This is truly a collaboration that will provide incredible opportunities and possibilities for our soldiers and our family members here on the installation,” Ramirez said. “Here at Fort Stewart, we've always believed in investing in our most precious asset, which is our people. And today, this partnership is a shining testament to that belief. By adding Georgia Southern to our stable of schools here at the Education Center, we're opening doors to advanced education, professional development, and then a brighter future for all of our soldiers and their family members and all those people who call Fort Stewart home.”
This partnership allows Soldiers and their families to advance their career prospects by equipping them with the knowledge and skills and preparing them for increased responsibility in the Army and afterward, he said.
Marrero said the courses that will be offered are being configured to allow Soldiers and their families to pursue higher education without disrupting their duties or relocating, allowing them to strike a healthier work-life balance while investing in their personal growth.
Marrero thanked the teams behind the agreement and noted that the courses will be flexible and compressed to meet the unique needs of military-connected students.
Marrero said this partnership between Fort Stewart and Georgia Southern University creates valuable educational opportunities for soldiers and their families by offering accessible and high-quality master's degree programs on-site. It’s also the latest example of the University’s commitment to the military, which has led to Georgia Southern being named a “Military-Friendly” school for six years in a row and a “Gold School” for 2023-2024 by Viqtory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs, STEM Jobs and Military Spouse magazine.
“We have had a rich history of partnerships here,” Marrero said. “For us, this is a beginning and a continuation of the belief in the transformational power of education. We are proud and excited to be your partner. Thank you so much for this opportunity."
To learn more about the courses being offered at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu/onbase.
