September 29, 2020 - United Community Bank recently announced the addition of Brian Goff as Director of Portfolio Management. In this new role, Goff will be responsible for the management and oversight of the bank’s Investment Portfolio and other strategic investments.
“We’re honored to welcome Brian to the team,” said Richard Pfaltzgraff, Treasurer for United Community Bank. “He is filling a critical role and will be instrumental in our execution of strategies that help meet our short and long-term financial goals. We look forward to tapping into his expertise to help identify attractive investment opportunities.”
Goff has more than a decade of experience spent at various GSE and depository institutions. He has an in-depth knowledge of liquidity management, regulatory compliance, audits and M&A, and will now use those skills to develop investment strategies that complement United’s overall balance sheet management objectives. Goff most recently served as an Investment Portfolio Manager for South State Bank in Columbia.
“I am grateful to have the opportunity to join United Community Bank and be a part of its continued growth in the Southeast,” said Goff. “The bank’s outstanding reputation and commitment to service attracted me to this position, and I look forward to contributing to the success of the organization in this role.”
Goff earned both his International Master of Business Administration (IMBA) with a concentration in Finance and his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Economics from the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. While earning his master’s degree, he studied abroad at the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) in Guadalajara, Mexico as well as the Escuela Superior de Administration y Direccion de Empresas (ESCADE) in Barcelona, Spain where he completed intensive Spanish language and Spanish business language training.
