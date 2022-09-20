Arango-Cecilia-2022.jpg
WHITNEY COLLINS

September 20, 2022 - The Society for Marketing Professional Services – Atlanta (SMPSATL) Chapter has announced its 2022-2023 Board of Directors, including secretary Cecilia Arango of Savannah. 

Cecilia Arango, CPSM is Marketing Manager for Thomas & Hutton with 21 years of experience overseeing the firm’s overall marketing operations, communications, and community relations.

