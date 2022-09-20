September 20, 2022 - The Society for Marketing Professional Services – Atlanta (SMPSATL) Chapter has announced its 2022-2023 Board of Directors, including secretary Cecilia Arango of Savannah.
Cecilia Arango, CPSM is Marketing Manager for Thomas & Hutton with 21 years of experience overseeing the firm’s overall marketing operations, communications, and community relations.
A member of SMPS ATL since 2006, she is a Certified Professional Services Marketer and serves on various professional and community boards, including past president of the Metropolitan Savannah Rotary, past chair of Savannah Sports Council, Resource Development Chair of Park Place Outreach,
and Leadership Southeast Georgia. Arango is a graduate of Leadership Georgia (20/21), Leadership Southeast Georgia (2018), and Leadership Savannah (2016). Named a Georgia Trend 40 Under 40, she is an avid runner on a quest to run a marathon in each state and is the founder of running book club, Read, Run & Rant. She resides in Savannah with her husband and two kids.
Arango joins President Michele Redmond Holcombe, President-Elect Megan Kopacko, Immediate Past President Laura McDonald, CPSM, Treasurer Callie Peterson, Director-at-Large (Chapter Development) Eric Keens, CPSM, Director-at-Large (Communications) Sarah Batchelor, Director-at-Large (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) Felita Bunn, Director-at-Large (Membership) Molly Miller Patel, Director-at-Large (Programs) Angel Jones, CPSM, Director-at-Large (Professional Development) Susan Johnson, CPSM, Director-at-Large (Sponsorship) Nate Hammond, PE, Coastal Committee Chair Louise Nelson Roux, and Chapter Administrator Joan Borchardt.
For more information on SMPS Atlanta or its newly elected Board of Directors, visit www.smpsatl.org.
