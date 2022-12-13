December 13, 2022 - The Georgia Senate will conduct its final Senate Study Committee meeting this year Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. in room 450 at the Georgia State Capitol. The Senate Study Committee meeting is an opportunity for people with intellectual developmental disabilities, their families, and community members to provide in-person public comment about issues that are important to them.

During the meeting, the Senate Study Committee will present recommendations from the community, including the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD). GCDD is very hopeful that it will include a recommendation of funding for more NOW COMP waivers and an increase in wages for Direct Support Professionals (DSP).

