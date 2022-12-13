December 13, 2022 - The Georgia Senate will conduct its final Senate Study Committee meeting this year Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. in room 450 at the Georgia State Capitol. The Senate Study Committee meeting is an opportunity for people with intellectual developmental disabilities, their families, and community members to provide in-person public comment about issues that are important to them.
During the meeting, the Senate Study Committee will present recommendations from the community, including the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD). GCDD is very hopeful that it will include a recommendation of funding for more NOW COMP waivers and an increase in wages for Direct Support Professionals (DSP).
“We need to look at developmental disability services as both critical human services and economic development tools. Providing adequate support to this community not only keeps individuals and families out of crisis, but it also allows people with disabilities and their family members to thrive in their communities and build their careers, and providers to build their businesses,” said GCDD Executive Director D’Arcy Robb. “The work of this committee has brought to light the incredible struggles faced by Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families, and providers. The meetings of this committee have consistently been well attended throughout the state of Georgia this year. We’ve heard so many heart wrenching stories about individuals and families not getting the services or care they need.”
To watch the Senate Study Committee meeting virtually, click here. For more information or for questions about this advocacy opportunity, contact Charlie Miller, GCDD’s Legislative Advocacy Director, at charles.miller@gcdd.ga.gov or call (404) 617-9957.
