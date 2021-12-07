December 7, 2021 - Georgia Power, in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the National Weather Service (NWS), is encouraging its 2.6 million customers to be winter-weather ready during Winter Weather Preparedness Week (WWPW), which kicks off today. The annual campaign is designed to help Georgians prepare for winter weather as the season begins.
While NOAA is predicting slightly higher than average temperatures this winter, and this week’s temperatures are in the 60s across the state, severe winter weather including ice and snow can cause severe disruptions for Georgians and often occur in January and February. Georgia Power offers a variety of tools and resources for customers in its online Storm Center including tips to stay warm and safe when winter weather strikes, how to build an emergency kit and an explanation of terms you’ll hear as winter weather approaches. Visit GeorgiaPower.com/winterprep for additional resources.
One of the most useful tools is the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service which provides personalized notifications and updates, including restoration times, whenever outages occur. Customers can simply log in to their account on the GeorgiaPower.com home page and select “outage alerts” on the left side of screen. It will prompt customers to select contact and notification preferences. Customers can also text “REG” to GAPWR (42797) to sign up using their phone number or account number and zip code.
Georgia Power encourages customers to follow along this week with a different preparedness theme each day, which corresponds to additional useful information direct from GEMA (Winter | Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency).
- Dec. 6 - Winter Weather in Georgia: winter weather hazards that can impact the state of Georgia
- Dec. 7 - Winter Weather Terminology: winter weather "alerts" (watches, warnings and advisories) and what they all mean
- Dec. 8 - Winter Weather Preparation Tips: how to best prepare for winter weather events, and put together a "Ready Kit" while making a plan before winter weather strikes
- Dec. 9 - Winter Weather Driving Tips/Safety: "best practices" for driving (if necessary) in winter weather conditions and how to pack a mobile "Ready Kit"
- Dec. 10 - Winter Weather Outlook for 2021-22 season: resources for where and how to stay informed of weather forecasts
