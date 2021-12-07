December 7, 2021 - Hooker Furnishings, one of the nation’s leading home furnishings resources for case goods, leather furniture and fabric-upholstered furniture, has recently opened its largest facility in company history. Located at 1254 Islands Highway in Midway, Georgia, the new 800,000-square-foot warehouse will enable the company to reduce its delivery times to any customer in the continental U.S. serviced out of the Savannah port.
The new facility was developed and opened in 12 months, measures half a mile in length, and has 265 dock doors. It is strategically located less than 35 miles from the port of Savannah –the fastest-growing container terminal in the nation –allowing shipments to be expedited to customers with best-in-class transit times. The company has added 50 new team members to staff the facility.
Jeremy Hoff, chief executive officer at Hooker Furnishings, spoke at the recent grand opening event, highlighting the company’s widespread enthusiasm for this growth.
“We are very proud of this new facility, and proud to call Liberty County its home,” said Hoff. “The size and efficiency of this new facility are groundbreaking for us, especially the fact that we have gotten it up and running so quickly at such an important time in the industry. We are proud that this initiative has added 50 new jobs to the Liberty County and Savannah areas already, and we are looking forward to continued growth in the region.”
In addition to its operational efficiencies, the facility also helps to help reduce the company’s carbon footprint by keeping processes under one roof and eliminating the need for transportation between multiple buildings. Energy efficient lighting and electric car charging stations have also been installed, further bolstering the company’s commitment to its environmental initiatives.
Based in Martinsville, Va., Hooker Furnishings is ranked among the nation's largest publicly traded furniture sources and encompasses 12 operating businesses. For more information, visit hookerfurnishings.com.
